Mayor Lightfoot At the End of Her Patience With Residents Holding House Parties

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to the mean streets of the west side to warn residents about holding house parties despite her stay-at-home order. She said “we are never getting out of this” if residents continue flouting social distancing rules.

Lightfoot made her remarks in an “impassioned” speech standing on a west side street corner.

Four days ago, a video of a house party near where the mayor gave her speech went viral and set off politicians across the state.

Chicago Tribune:

Video from a house party on Chicago’s Northwest Side last weekend went viral and drew national attention to the city as well as condemnation for the partygoers from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lightfoot. On Saturday, Lightfoot warned that continued parties could prolong the stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules that are making many residents restless.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was not pleased.

Fox News:

Addressing the video during his COVID-19 briefing Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said the partygoers seen in the video “violated not only the intention of the order that we put out but also violated the trust of friends and family.” “I have not seen the video though I did hear about it,” Pritzker said. “First, I want to remind everyone that by doing that, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger. They are putting you in danger and, very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger.”

Here’s the kicker: Lightfoot has the cops roaming the streets looking for illicit gatherings. Don’t the police have anything better to do than looking to break up house parties? Given the city’s sky-high murder rate, you would think they’d have other priorities.

As for Lightfoot, she begged the kids to think of saving the summer. Chicago Tribune:

“We all need to be thinking about the long game, and having these parties when we need people to continue to stay at home is just silly. What’s it going to mean? It’s going to mean we are never getting out of this,” Lightfoot said. “Your actions are going to make a difference between whether or not we get out sooner or later, whether or not we have a summer or we do not. It’s absolutely essential that we stay the course and people stay home.”

Lightfoot also noted that the coronavirus has hit African Americans disproportionately, but quickly pivoted to lecturing.

“When you go out and party, when you go home to your momma, your grandma or anybody in your household who has an underlying medical condition, you are bringing death to their doorstep, make no mistake about it,” Lightfoot said. “If you care about them, you will stop this foolish, reckless behavior.”