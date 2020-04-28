Appalling: GOP Strategists Warn Candidates Not to Defend Trump on Coronavirus

One sure-fire way that Republicans will get slaughtered in November is if they abandon their party leader — especially in the midst of a crisis.

Donald Trump is what the Republicans have to work with. There’s no one else. He’s the only president we have and abandoning him will change no votes on the Democratic side and discourage Republican voters from even showing up.

And yet, the geniuses at the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee think it would be a swell idea if Republicans didn’t defend Trump on anything except his travel ban to China. The GOP Senate majority is hanging by a thread at this point and those numbskulls are giving advice that will ensure a Democratic takeover in November.

Politico:

Earlier this month, the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: “Don’t defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China.” The Trump campaign was furious.

Any Republican should be. The NRSC gets millions from loyal Trump supporters in the Republican Party every month. Now they want to throw the president under the bus because the media and Democrats are on the warpath over Trump’s response to the pandemic?

The White House quickly moved to squash the NRSC and their silly pretensions at campaign strategy.

On Monday — just days after POLITICO first reported the existence of the memo — Trump political adviser Justin Clark told NRSC executive director Kevin McLaughlin that any Republican candidate who followed the memo’s advice shouldn’t expect the active support of the reelection campaign and risked losing the support of Republican voters.