Biden's EEOC Is Waging War on People of Faith

Nearly every person of faith is aware that there is an overt war on religion and that the attacks have radically increased under the Biden administration. The faithful have been fighting back, and we have lately been winning in the courts. As a result, new and more covert anti-religious measures are being enacted by the left, and these too must be exposed and fought against.

The most recent attack is disguised by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as protection against sexual harassment in the workplace. But this has nothing to do with sexual harassment and everything to do with forcing an anti-religious acceptance of transvestitism upon those who object to embracing multiple gender definitions as antithetical to their religious beliefs. And in this case, the authoritarian mandate specifically forbids religious exemptions.

The EEOC has mandated that all employers must address employees based on their preferred pronouns. According to the EEOC, those who believe in two genders must violate their beliefs and reject this common sense and traditional view based on biology or be subject to criminal prosecution for sexual harassment. Specifically, “sex-based harassment includes harassment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, including how that identity is expressed” and “harassment because an individual does not present in a manner that would stereotypically be associated with that person’s gender; intentional and repeated use of a name or pronoun inconsistent with the individual’s gender identity (misgendering); or the denial of access to a bathroom or other sex-segregated facility consistent with the individual’s gender identity.”

The idea that calling a person by the gender God gave them at birth is now criminal is more than problematic, but it gets even worse. The EEOC has made it a direct attack on religious rights by specifically prohibiting religious beliefs as an exemption. “Employers are not required to accommodate religious expression that creates, or reasonably threatens to create, a hostile work environment” is in direct contradiction with and now overrides Title IV protections that employers must “accommodate employees’ sincerely held religious practices.” The EEOC has determined that gender is more important than God.

Simply put: the religious belief in two genders created by God is now to be subservient to the religion of gender dysphoria. And if you disagree with the leftist religion of multiple genders, you will now potentially lose your business and possibly be fined or imprisoned.

This is a clear declaration of war by the left against God-based religions, and we need to fight back and not let this attack go unnoticed and unanswered. While we should always be kind to those with real gender dysphoria, we must not allow our compassion to blind us to the evil that the EEOC is attempting: to subjugate our religious practices to the practices of a culture that worships not God, but the individual, no matter how out of balance that individual is. Religions of spirituality are based on service to a Higher Being. The EEOC is demanding the opposite: their religion is the authoritarian dictate that we should serve only ourselves — a demand that will only lead to disaster and the destruction of the culture.

This is only the latest attack on religion, and we all need to fight back as we have against previous attacks. When churches and temples were forbidden to gather because of COVID-19, most houses of worship capitulated. But some stayed open and served their congregants. In California, my friend Pastor Rob McCoy was one of the few churches to remain open, and our synagogue was the one temple in the state to never close our doors for even one day. The Calvary Church in Santa Clara not only stayed open despite being fined by the State, but they have now filed a lawsuit against California for illegally geo-tracking their congregants, as California wanted to keep a big-brother type of surveillance on these people of faith.

When people were trying to fight to keep their jobs while staying true to their personal religious beliefs to not get vaccinated, Dr. Shannon Kroner founded Freedom of Religion United Solutions and successfully fought for thousands of people to keep their employment. The Essential Church is a new documentary that shares the journey of a few churches and pastors in fighting government mandates, including COVID. The Advocates for Faith and Freedom have led the legal battles for religious rights in this war, and there are more and more attorneys specializing in combatting authoritarian dictates by the state in the workplace. The fight has been ongoing and we all need to join in, especially against this latest attack.

There have been and continue to be many examples like the ones above of individuals and organizations who have been on the front lines in this war on religion. But with this latest, more covert attack from the leftist gender fanatics, it is time for all people of faith to become active in protecting our religious rights. Every one of us has the opportunity and the obligation to defend our faith, and there are many ways that this can manifest.

The easiest way to fight for faith is by economically boycotting those companies that are choosing to embrace gender dysphoria as not only a norm but an ideal. We have seen what happened to Bud Light after the brand glorified an attention-seeking young man, and Disney has lost both its reputation and finances in its commitment to the trans agenda and grooming. Carnival Cruises cut their relationship with a drag queen cruise director at least partially as a result of an article here on PJMedia (yet another reason to become a VIP member). And we are seeing corporations start to buckle and turn away from the trans agenda more and more as it negatively affects their finances. So the first step that everyone can take is to affect the financial well-being of grooming companies by personally boycotting them, exposing their practices to others, and encouraging other people of faith to boycott them as well.

But economics don’t affect the governmental dictates, and this too is a battle that we all need to enter. There are the obvious ways: write your representative, attend demonstrations, and vote for candidates who are on your side of the God-based religion vs. gender-based religion battle. Civil disobedience has always been a powerful tool, and we can see that in the vast majority of cases of religious people and institutions that did not succumb to the draconian mandates regarding COVID, nothing ultimately happened to the “violator.” And in many cases, they even received large compensatory financial rewards from the State for having overreached. We all need to remember to answer to the law of God and not men when the two are in opposition, and it is something we all have the ability to do.

But the greatest strength, ally, and weapon that we have in this war on religion is God and our houses of worship. History has shown over and over that when people of faith unite, corrupt governmental practices fail. The most important thing we can do is to put our faith in God and to demonstrate that faith by attaching ourselves to a spiritual community. We all need to support each other in this war on religion by committing ourselves to our faith through attending services, classes, and events at our houses of worship, and by supporting spiritual communities with our time, finances, energy, and souls.

As a Rabbi, I obviously support Jewish causes. But many people are surprised that I also support Christian and Catholic organizations with my time and money. When asked why, I point out that all people of faith are on the same side in this war, and we need to support each other. It is why I spoke for Catholics against the LA Dodgers honoring anti-Catholic transvestites, and it is why I will always stand up for other people of faith and our religious liberties. As Dr. Sebastian Gorka is fond of saying, “God is good.” We need to all support each other in recognizing that truth.

Although I am not normally a fan of this genre of music, Jimmy Levy and Hi-Rez released a hit song called “This is a War” during the pandemic that expresses the state of the world. They sing, “This is a war on religion. This is a war on the children.” They are correct: war has been declared on all people of faith, and we need to hold the line for righteousness, liberty, and God.

May we all have the courage to take the necessary steps to triumph in this fight; to stop the gender-based religion of the left; and to support all of our brothers and sisters in faith who are all being attacked. For ourselves, for our children, and for the world.