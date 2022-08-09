LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

The primaries leading up to the 2022 midterm elections continue tonight, with races in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Connecticut has a GOP Senate primary and one house district primary, while Minnesota’s races include a special general election in District 1. Wisconsin and Vermont have full slates of primaries on tap as well.

