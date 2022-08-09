News & Politics

LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin

By PJ Media Staff Aug 09, 2022 6:30 PM ET
The primaries leading up to the 2022 midterm elections continue tonight, with races in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Connecticut has a GOP Senate primary and one house district primary, while Minnesota’s races include a special general election in District 1. Wisconsin and Vermont have full slates of primaries on tap as well.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!

