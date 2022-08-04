LIVE RESULTS: Tennessee Votes in a Rare Thursday Primary

Remember when old TV shows would give you a bonus episode at a different time of the week? The 2022 primary season has its own special episode as Tennessee voters head to the polls in a rare Thursday primary.

Volunteer State voters will choose who will face off in House races, while Democrats will choose a nominee to run against Gov. Bill Lee, who is unopposed in the GOP primary.

As always, you can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!