LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon

Tonight is a big night in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, with primaries in five states. You can follow the contests in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, and Pennsylvania right here at PJ Media.

Will Dr. Oz prevail over Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania? Will Madison Cawthorn get the chance to continue serving North Carolina’s 11th district?

All eyes are on tonight’s primaries, and you can get the most up-to-date information right here on PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!

Pennsylvania

North Carolina

Kentucky

Idaho

Oregon