[VIDEO] 'You're Full of Sanctimony': Michael Wolff Rips CNN's Brian Stelter

By PJ Media Staff Jul 18, 2021 4:02 PM ET
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, author Michael Wolff blasted host Brian Stelter, calling him “the flip side of Donald Trump” and blaming him for Americans’ increasing disgust with the media. Watch the heated exchange below:

