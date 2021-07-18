[VIDEO] 'You're Full of Sanctimony': Michael Wolff Rips CNN's Brian Stelter

During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, author Michael Wolff blasted host Brian Stelter, calling him “the flip side of Donald Trump” and blaming him for Americans’ increasing disgust with the media. Watch the heated exchange below:

"You’re full of sanctimony," says Michael Wolff to Brian Stelter on CNN's Reliable Sources. "You are why, one of the reasons people can't stand the media. Sorry." https://t.co/TJP8VZAWmB pic.twitter.com/ZQm6wV8pwB — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 18, 2021