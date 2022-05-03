Follow Tonight's Primaries in Indiana and Ohio Here

A month of primaries that will determine who faces off in the general election begins tonight. You can follow the contests in Indiana and Ohio right here at PJ Media.

In partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ, you can drill down by county and congressional district for specific data.

Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results.

Indiana

U.S. Senate Democrat Primary

U.S. House Democrat Primary

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

U.S. House Republican Primary

Ohio

U.S. Senate Democrat Primary

U.S. House Democrat Primary

Ohio Governor Democrat Primary

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

U.S. House Republican Primary

Ohio Governor Democrat Primary