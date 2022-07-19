House Democrats to Vote on Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Democrats are at it again. The House is prepared to vote on enshrining same-sex marriage into federal law.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, abortion rights, contraceptive coverage over SCOTUS concerns https://t.co/6amdv1SrzT — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 19, 2022

The Democrats are still reeling from the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision and are now looking to codify the entire leftist agenda into federal law, including abortion and contraceptive coverage.

“As this Court may take aim at other fundamental rights, we cannot sit idly by,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, according to Fox News.

“Three weeks ago, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court not only repealed Roe v Wade and walked back 50 years of precedent, it signaled that other rights, like the right to same-sex marriage, are next on the chopping block,” Nadler stated in a tweet.

Three weeks ago, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court not only repealed Roe v Wade and walked back 50 years of precedent, it signaled that other rights, like the right to same-sex marriage, are next on the chopping block. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 18, 2022

The bill is ironically titled the Respect For Marriage Act and is intended to directly contradict the Defense of Marriage Act, which was a federal bill intended to define and defend traditional marriage that Bill Clinton signed into law.

Congressional Democrats have become fearful of a Supreme Court that now upholds the Constitution for what it says rather than redefining it.

Democrats are now doing what they were supposed to be doing from the start: voting on issues instead of allowing liberal justices to legislate from the bench.

The cry from the Democrats that Obergefell is next on the chopping block is nothing more than fear-mongering and attempting to garner more votes.

Let the Democrats put their name on record. Let them vote and be responsible to their constituents.

The Senate is set to have a recess at the end of August. It is not clear at this time if it will vote on any bills before then.