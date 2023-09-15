'Equitable Weeding' in School Libraries and Replacing History With Perversion

It’s easy to get weary with the liberal left. They clearly have an agenda and their prey is obviously our children. The left can’t win an argument on merit, they don’t follow science, they hate tradition, and they live in an altered state of reality. They have abandoned life as we know it, and are choosing instead to poison societal structure and morals, all for the sake of power.

Libraries, both public and those found in schools, have been a global source of education for centuries. School libraries in particular are sacred because all of the searchers of knowledge in those are either children or young adults. The books found in those libraries must evoke interest and provide knowledge. Ideally, the information should be geared to match the study criteria of the student and any interests that they may have, such as sports, hobbies, history, etc. Very importantly, the information must always be age-appropriate.

The saying “let kids be kids” isn’t just some old knock-about cliché. It is steeped in reality. Every one of us goes through a childhood phase, adolescence, and then adulthood. Each one of those phases is unique and necessary, which is in direct contradiction to what the left is trying to do. Young minds, when properly guided, are inquisitive and full of promise. They’re playful, gregarious, and at times perhaps a little cantankerous. They are also inevitably naïve, innocent, impressionable, and vulnerable — traits that just come with the territory of being young.

It’s those latter traits that the left seizes on. Instead of nurturing these young blossoming minds and feeding them knowledge that will enable them to live healthy, happy, and productive lives, they burden them with concerns that are overwhelming for a child. In far too many cases, teachers have become activists. Instead of educating, they are preaching the gospel of the left. A gospel that is not based in any type of reality. A gospel that the left is using to turn children into tools of anarchy.

These activists are a despicable breed. Self-righteous to the core, they smugly spew out their agenda daily to these young, impressionable minds. Can you imagine being a child and instead of just dealing with normal childhood issues, you are burdened with the thought that you may not be what you are? It’s a dilemma that no child should have to consider. It’s the fabrication of a cruel and wicked part of society that is not looking out for the child’s welfare; they simply want another notch in their woke belts.

What better way to reinforce the agenda you’re preaching than to back it up with the written word? So these radicals are infiltrating school libraries with smut containing very explicit sexual acts, sexual deviance, and transgenderism. As they force these handbooks of perversion into libraries and children’s lives, parents and those with a moral compass push back and protest. Which of course results in the left screaming that books are being banned. These claims are obviously invalid, but they are still exploited by a complicit media.

The result is a battle that leaves bewildered children in the middle. All they want to do is go to school, learn, and enjoy their classmates. Instead, the left uses them as chess pieces, hoping to eliminate their parents from all decisions concerning their sex and gender, thus creating a mentally imbalanced social warrior.

In one of the most egregious acts of deliberate grooming, the Peel District School Board in Ontario has removed all books that were not published within the last 15 years. So, all books published before 2008 have been removed. The board also removed any books that they deemed to have “racist content,” stereotypes, or didn’t affirm students identities [sic].” Even books such as Harry Potter and The Hunger Games were removed.

The district refers to this mind-numbing purge of history as “equitable weeding.” A group of fascists that sit on the board gets to decide what is offensive and then remove it. They claim that removing these outdated books will limit “the harm caused by outdated and oppressive resources that remain in circulation.”

In an internal memo, the board directed the staff to “affirm identities,” stating that using “anti-racist, anti-oppressive, and anti-colonial texts is crucial.”

There are several steps involved in this decimation of the past, which includes in many cases not just removing the books but throwing them away. Step number one was referred to as the “equitable curation cycle.” This included removing any damaged, outdated, and uncirculated books. The group then moved on to step two, which allowed the board to conduct what in their minds was an “anti-racist and inclusive audit.” The misguided attempt here was to ensure that books didn’t “perpetuate or reinforce racist content, stereotypes or promote deficit-thinking.”

Step three encompassed what the board determined would “intentionally affirm students” identities, such as “Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+, Muslim, Latinx, Jewish, and South Asian identities.”

In defense of the book culling, PDSB released the following statement: “Books published prior to 2008 that are damaged, inaccurate, or do not have strong circulation data (are not being checked out by students) are removed.”

The statement went on to say that if damaged books have strong circulation, they may be replaced regardless of the publication date, and older titles can stay in the collection if they are “accurate, serve the curriculum, align with board initiatives and are responsive to student interest and engagement.”

“The Peel District School Board works to ensure that the books available in our school libraries are culturally responsive, relevant, inclusive, and reflective of the diversity of our school communities and the broader society,”

Following widespread media attention, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce wrote a letter to the school board instructing them to immediately cease the practice.

“Ontario is committed to ensuring that the addition of new books better reflects the rich diversity of our communities. It is offensive, illogical and counterintuitive to remove books from years past that educate students on Canada’s history, antisemitism, or celebrated literary classics.”

In a memo received and reviewed by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the entire book purge apparently originated from something called Directive 18 from the Minister of Education. The directive was based upon a Ministry review in 2020 that documented widespread cases of systematic discrimination within PDSB.

Directive 18 instructs the board to complete a diversity audit of schools, including libraries.

“The Board shall evaluate books, media and all other resources currently in use for teaching and learning English, History and Social Sciences for the purpose of utilizing resources that are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant and reflective of students, and the Board’s broader school communities.”

The equitable weeding process begins with teachers and librarians focusing on books published before 2008. The librarians then go through each book and consider the acronym MUSTIE as a criteria guideline for which books can stay and which must go. MUSTIE stands for:

Misleading – information may be factually inaccurate or obsolete.

Unpleasant – refers to the physical condition of the book, may require replacement.

Superseded – A book has been overtaken by a new edition or a more current resource.

Trivial – of no discernible literary or scientific merit; poorly written or presented.

Irrelevant – doesn’t meet the needs and interests of the library’s community.

Elsewhere – the book or the material in it may be better obtained from other sources.

When the time comes, the books that are weeded are disposed of because they are causing harm, either as a health hazard because of the condition of the book or because “they are not inclusive, culturally responsive, relevant or accurate.”

For those reasons, the documents say the books cannot be donated, as “they are not suitable for any learners.”

Removing history is fine. Replacing it with perverse smut — that’s okay, too. However, the PDSB wants to make sure that the discarded history doesn’t anger any tree huggers. So, a PDSB spokesperson said the board supports its schools “in the disposal of books in a responsible manner by following Peel Region’s recycling guidelines.” Peel Region allows for the recycling of book paper, as long as hard covers and any plastics are removed first and put in the garbage.

It’s been reported that in some of the district schools, over half of the books have been removed.

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it, goes the old saying.

Those who attempt to destroy history and replace it with fallacy are eternally damned.