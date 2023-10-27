Hamas Doesn't Hate Jews Because They Are Colonialists but Because Allah Tells Them To

Radical left-wing politicians and their puppets in the mainstream media are currently working around the clock to convince the masses that Israel was, is, and will probably continue to be, a nation of colonialist invaders who are oppressing the Arab Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, having pushed them off land that rightfully belonged to them. This, for many of these individuals, justifies the use of terrorist tactics — or at the very least, excuses them — against the Israeli people, more or less pushing the narrative that they are reaping what they have sown.

This pack of lies has been non-stop since Hamas launched terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 innocent civilians — including women, children, and elderly — dead, mowing them down in brutal fashion by paragliders and other terrorist thugs. Thousands more were injured. Over 200 people were taken hostage and dragged off to Gaza.

Liberals want you to believe that the motivation for the ongoing conflict between Arabs and Jews is all about land and accusations of oppression and violence, with many of these claims being totally bogus and nothing more than pro-Palestinian, pro-Islamic propaganda designed to paint Jews as villains.

One reason for this is that the radical left has made one of the central tenets of their belief system the idea that all religions and cultures are equal, with none being better than the other. Therefore, if there is a religious skirmish between two different groups of people, there ultimately has to be a political cause for the violence. Once that is solved, things will be peaceful and everyone will live happily ever after. But that is not true at all.

The conflict playing out between Hamas and Israel right now is one with religious motivations. Hamas doesn’t hate Israel and Jewish people because they are “oppressors.” The evidence clearly demonstrates that such a narrative is false. No, they hate the Jews and the very existence of Israel because their religion tells them to. It’s an inconvenient truth that the left wants to downplay at every possible opportunity.

The war between the Jews and Arabs all began with the biblical patriarch Abraham, who, along with his wife, was told that He would provide them a male heir, despite their old age, in the Old Testament book of Genesis, particularly in chapters 16-18. Abraham faltered a bit here, as did his wife, Sarah, who was so worried that God wouldn’t keep His end of the bargain that she told Abraham to sleep with her servant Hagar. He all too willingly agreed and as a result, Ishmael, the first Arab, was born.

Not long afterward, God fulfilled his promise to the couple with the birth of Isaac. Ishmael and Hagar mocked Isaac, which ticked off Sarah — at the time known as Sarai — who demanded that Abraham boot the two of them out of their camp. God allowed him to do so, saying He would take care of them.

In Genesis 16:12, God tells Hagar that Ishmael will be a “wild man, untamed as a wild donkey! He will raise his fist against anyone and everyone will be against him. Yes, he will live in open hostility against all his relatives.” And that has absolutely been the case ever since.

If you look in the Koran, Jews are repeatedly slammed for various activities and sins, (granted, they also are in their own Old Testament) but it seems much of the bitterness is the result of Jews and northern Arabs opting not to follow Muhammad in his brand new religious sect, at least according to a piece from the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

Here are a few examples of verses in the Koran that JCPA considers to be “anti-Jewish” in nature:

An example of a grave sin of the ancient Israelites.… The people of Moses took to them, after him, of their ornaments a Calf — a mere body that lowed. Did they not see it spoke not to them, neither guided them upon any way? Yet they took it to them, and were evildoers. (7:145-146)

The Jews are accused of unbelief and of killing their own prophets. So, for their breaking the compact, and disbelieving in the signs of God, and slaying the Prophets without right, and for their saying, “Our hearts are uncircumcised” — nay, but God sealed them for their unbelief, so they believe not, except a few.… (4:154-155)

A clear reference to the destruction of the two temples and a warning for the future. And We decreed for the Children of Israel in the Book: “You shall do corruption in the earth twice.…” So, when the promise of the first of these came to pass, We sent against you servants of Ours, men of great might, and they went through the habitations, and it was a promise performed. Then We gave back to you the turn to prevail over them.… Then, when the promise of the second came to pass, We sent against you Our servants to discountenance you, and to enter the Temple, as they entered it the first time. (17:4-7)

According to the Islamic religion, one part of the sin of the Jews is how they seemingly adhere more to teachers than to the actual written text of the Torah, an accusation also leveled at Christians as well:

The Jews say, “Ezra is the Son of God”; the Christians say, “The Messiah is the Son of God.” …God assail them! How they are perverted! They have taken their rabbis and their monks as Lords apart from God. (9:30-31)

In 5:85 of the Koran, it is stated the vast majority of individuals who are hostile to the Islamic religion are Jewish. However, possibly the most hostile verses in the Muslim text refer to Jews as being apes or swine.

Say: “People of the Book, do you blame us for any other cause than that we believe in God, and what has been sent down to us, and what was sent down before, and that most of you are ungodly?…” Whomsoever God has cursed, and with whom He is wroth, and made some of them apes and swine, and worshippers of idols — they are worse situated, and have gone further astray from the right way. (5:64-65)

And, as stated in the headline, the Koran commands Muslims to exterminate Jews:

And He brought down those of the People of the Book who supported them from their fortresses and cast terror in their hearts; some you slew, some you made captive. And He bequeathed upon you their lands, their habitations, and their possessions, and a land you never trod. God is powerful over everything. (33:26)

Notice that reference to “People of the Book?” Remember how that is a phrase used to refer to Jews? Again, the war Hamas and other radicals are making on Israel is not about political oppression or land. It’s about being faithful to the Koran and by extension, Allah.

What all this means is that Palestinians, whom we have witnessed celebrating in the streets about the amount of Jewish blood that’s been spilled in these recent attacks, have been motivated to take this course of action because they believe that they must exterminate Jews in order to be faithful to their own religious text. They will never stop until they achieve that goal.

The only way Israel can truly defend itself against this threat to its very existence is to dismantle and destroy radical terrorist organizations like Hamas. So stop buying into the “colonialist” garbage being spoon-fed to you through the mainstream media. The reality is, this is a religiously motivated war. Hamas and other radical Islamists aren’t going to be stopped with political means. Israel must be free to defend itself completely and totally.