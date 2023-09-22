Oh, the Hypocrisy: Paramount+ Yanks Russell Brand Comedy Special; Look Whose Movies Are Still Streaming

When it comes to hypocrisy, leftists living and working in the progressive toilet bowl that is Hollywood certainly seem to have the market cornered. In reality, it’s impossible to be a radical liberal and not be a hypocrite as the belief system itself is riddled with ideals that contradict reality and, quite frankly, make life rather unpleasant. Therefore, it’s much easier to stick your nose in the air and pontificate about how awesome and wonderful socialism is since you don’t have to actually live in such a system and can enjoy the many benefits and comforts provided by dwelling in a capitalist country.

Advertisement

And nowhere is the inherent hypocrisy of progressive ideology more on display at the moment than in the recent attempt by the left to cancel actor, comedian, and podcast host Russell Brand. Conveniently, after Brand has spent the last several years coming out against censorship, questioned the official COVID vaccine narrative, and challenged a number of ideas presented by the left, he’s now been accused of rape and various other kinds of sexual misconduct.

Isn’t that always the case? As soon as someone develops the intestinal fortitude to stand up and say what the vast majority of us are thinking, silently, in the comfort of our own brains, liberal cockroaches crawl out of the walls to try and dig up dirt to silence and discredit that person. It’s much easier to do that than to actually engage with the ideas being presented, right? If they actually engage with ideas, well, they’ll soon see their whole ideology fall apart under scrutiny.

In light of the controversy now surrounding Brand, streaming service Paramount+ has decided to pull his comedy special, which was from 2009, off the platform, according to Breitbart News. So where’s the hypocrisy? The service is still streaming a couple of movies made by former film producer and studio head honcho Harvey Weinstein, along with a film made by Roman Polanski.

Here are more details from Breitbart:

Advertisement

Both Weinstein and Polanski are sex offenders — the former was convicted, the latter pleaded guilty. Meanwhile, the Brand accusations thus far remain unsubstantiated allegations in the eyes of the law. Paramount appears to have removed the Brand comedy special on Tuesday. The studio’s decision follows similar acts of censorship by YouTube and the BBC. Google-owned YouTube has demonetized Brand’s account, claiming such decisions are made when “a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our users.” Meanwhile, BBC has removed some content featuring Russell from its streaming platform iPlayer and BBC Sounds, saying it”assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

Rumble Refuses to Demonetize Russell Brand’s Channel After UK Parliament Puts on Pressurehttps://t.co/Wey7sTEqnh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 21, 2023

In recent years, Brand has emerged as a threat to the mainstream establishment media as well as Democrats with his enormous social media presence, which he leveraged to question left-wing orthodoxies including the war in Ukraine, big tech censorship, COVID, and the Biden administration.

What has leftist media executives’ panties in a bunch is interviews Russell Brand did with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and filmmaker Oliver Stone. Stone stated during his conversation with Brand that voting for Biden back in 2020 was a “mistake.”

Advertisement

Related: The YouTube Unpersoning of Russell Brand

Yes. Yes, it certainly was.

But hey, if Stone has learned a valuable lesson from that experience and promises to never, ever vote for a Democrat again, I guess I can forgive him.

The bottom line is Weinstein and Polanski are leftists whose films draw in subscribers so they are allowed to stay while Brand has to go. Paramount+ acquired a stake in Miramax back in 2020, which allows it wide access to the library of films that were made by the Weinsteins.

It’s all about the money and the power. Liberals tend not to be people of principle unless those principles line their pockets.