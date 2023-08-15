WATCH: Fiery Clash Between Republican Ronny Jackson and Police at Rodeo

Brand new video footage has emerged of a fiery altercation between local law enforcement in Texas and former White House physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) that occurred during a rodeo in the Lone Star State. Apparently, you can see Jackson in the video express his frustration at sheriff’s deputies who were reportedly yanking him away from providing medical assistance to a teenage girl.

According to The Blaze, the altercation took place on July 29 at the White Deer Rodeo, which is a popular event held yearly at a venue located roughly 40 miles outside of Amarillo. At the event, a 15-year-old girl started to have a medical episode in an area of the venue where there weren’t any “uniformed EMS providers on the scene at the time,” according to a statement from Jackson’s office.

Check out more details from the report:

After the situation was brought to his attention, Dr. Jackson began providing medical assistance to the young lady, who was reportedly having seizures. However, deputies soon afterward pulled Jackson away from the girl and later wrestled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, newly released bodycam and police vehicle footage shows. Deputies claimed they briefly detained Jackson because he refused to step away from the girl and allow paramedics to attend to her. On the video a deputy, later identified in the sheriff’s report as “Trooper Young,” tells Jackson, “I asked you to get back and you did not get back.” In fact, he tells Jackson that he had to ask him “twice.” Jackson contends in the video, “Nobody told me to get back” and insists that police unnecessarily “rolled in” on the situation and said, “Get the f*** out.'” He also says he “was just trying to help” as “an ER doctor.”

If you watch the video, you can clearly see how frustrated Jackson is with the police on the scene, firing off his medical credentials and tossing out a rather colorful batch of obscenities aimed squarely at Young. Here’s a sampling of some of those insults: “You are a f***ing full-on d***! You better recalculate, motherf*****!”

Whew. This dude is most definitely not a choir boy, is he? I totally get the frustration with the situation, but dang. I hope he doesn’t kiss his mama with that mouth. Obviously, at the time, the kind of language he used is irrelevant and absolutely understandable. He was trying to help someone in need in a very time-sensitive emergency.

The congressman then threatens to report Young to Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican. “I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow, and I’m gonna talk to him about this s***, because this is f***ing ridiculous, f***ing ridiculous,” he says once again.

The video that the Texas Department of Public Safety released this week features bits and pieces without audio. While the agency did acknowledge the problem, it did not provide an explanation for it.

In an email, a trooper on the scene later characterized Jackson’s behavior as “agitated” and “belligerent,” even going so far as to suspect that Jackson “had been drinking,” USA Today reported. The statement from Jackson’s office, issued shortly after the incident, pre-emptively denied any allegations regarding alcohol, claiming that the congressman “was not drinking” that night. Jackson — a retired rear admiral of the Navy who served as White House physician for former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump before he was elected to Congress in 2020 and then re-elected in 2022 — seems to feel vindicated by the video footage. “I’m glad the video is out. It shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress,” he posted to X on Monday evening.

“I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances,” the Texas Republican stated in another post. “If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that.”

I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances. If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation. I will ALWAYS help someone in need. I WILL NOT apologize for that. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 15, 2023

Kate Lair, a spokesperson for the congressman, also put out a statement concerning the situation.

“Congressman Jackson, as a trained ER physician, will not apologize for sparing no effort to help in a medical emergency, especially when the circumstances were chaotic and the local authorities refused to help the situation,” she remarked.

Lair then repeated that Jackson had not been drinking any alcohol that evening.