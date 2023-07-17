In a shocking turn of events, the Crimean Bridge, a strategic and symbolic structure of immense importance to Russia, was bombed earlier today. The Ukrainian government, backed by Western powers, has been implicated in the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the bombing as a terrorist attack, underscoring the severity of the incident.

🇬🇧 The attack on the Crimean bridge was allegedly carried out using a British marine underwater autonomous robot REMUS 600 with an additional load of explosives

The Crimean Bridge, a vital artery connecting Russia’s mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, has been a symbol of Russia’s assertive foreign policy since its completion in 2018. The bombing of this critical infrastructure has not only disrupted the lives of ordinary citizens but also has significant strategic implications.

In response to the attack, Russia has canceled the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal that has been a cornerstone of food security in Europe. This move has sparked international outrage, with many condemning Russia’s decision to use food as a weapon in this escalating conflict.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra expressed his frustration on Twitter, stating, “It is very disappointing that Russia is blocking the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative is important to prevent destabilization of markets and rising food prices worldwide. It is utterly immoral that Russia uses food as a weapon. The Netherlands calls on Russia to resume the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delay. We support the UN, the European Commission, and Turkey in their efforts to find a solution.”

Zeer teleurstellend dat Rusland verlenging van het Zwarte Zee-graaninitiatief blokkeert. Dit initiatief is belangrijk om destabilisatie van markten en stijgende voedselprijzen wereldwijd te voorkomen. 1/2 — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) July 17, 2023

However, the stance of the Netherlands and other European countries has been criticized as hypocritical. The attack on the Crimean Bridge could only have been carried out with the military and financial support of the West. Moreover, the weapon used in the attack has been identified as British, further implicating Western involvement.

The international community was well aware of the potential repercussions of such an attack. It was widely understood that Russia would retaliate by canceling the grain deal, a move that could have severe consequences for global food security. It is unrealistic to expect Moscow to remain passive in the face of such a direct assault, especially when there is clear evidence of Western involvement.

A video shared by Forbes on Twitter discusses the recent decision by the Russian government to terminate a deal with Ukraine that allowed the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea. This decision, made after the expiration of the deal on Monday, is expected to pose a significant threat to global food security and potentially drive up prices. The video has garnered significant attention, with nearly 12,000 views in a mere five minutes (as of the writing of this article), indicating the global concern over this development.

Russia’s government terminated a deal with Ukraine to allow the safe passage of food grains through the Black Sea after it expired on Monday, a move that is likely to threaten global food security and drive up prices. pic.twitter.com/CxHafou8qX — Forbes (@Forbes) July 17, 2023

Russia maintains that the termination of the deal is not connected to today’s assault, yet there are scant observers who regard these Russian assertions with any credibility. It appears that the Kremlin was in search of a pretext to annul the agreement. Ukraine merely provided them with the requisite justification — and they seized it. The situation is as straightforward as that.

The Kremlin claims it's unrelated, but by blowing up the Crimea Bridge again, Ukraine just gave the Russians a reason to withdraw from the grain deal. And they just did. — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) July 17, 2023

The bombing of the Crimean Bridge, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, has not only damaged a critical infrastructure but also jeopardized Europe’s food supply chain. At the very least, it is likely to drive up food prices at a moment when European countries are already struggling with high rates of inflation especially when it comes to food. The Ukrainian government’s decision to target the bridge has far-reaching implications beyond the immediate conflict.