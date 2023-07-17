Kamala Harris Goes Wild: 'Jesse Jackson Defined the Rainbow'

Oh, dear readers, gather round for the latest comedic gem from the world of politics. Vice President Kamala Harris, in a recent appearance alongside professional race baiter Jesse Jackson, has once again proven that her grasp on history is as firm as a wet noodle.

In a statement that can only be described as a spectacular misfire, Harris declared that Jackson was the inventor of the modern woke LGBT rainbow movement. Yes, you read that right. According to the esteemed VP, Jesse Jackson, a man whose focus has been primarily on racial issues, was the one who “defined the rainbow.”

VP HARRIS: "[Jesse Jackson] had the audacity to name this coalition the 'National Rainbow Coalition' — think about that. He defined the rainbow! He was one of the first to define the rainbow." pic.twitter.com/TYIm3ptfg0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 16, 2023

Harris, in her infinite wisdom, stated, “[Jesse Jackson] had the audacity to name this coalition the ‘National Rainbow Coalition’ — think about that. He defined the rainbow! He was one of the first to define the rainbow.”

Now, let’s take a moment to unpack this. The “National Rainbow Coalition” that Jackson spearheaded was a movement focused on racial diversity, not sexual orientation. It’s almost as if Harris believes that the term “rainbow” was devoid of any meaning before Jackson came along.

It’s a curious statement, considering that LGBT issues were hardly a blip on the radar when Jackson was starting out. Not to mention, the African American community, which Jackson primarily represents, has historically not prioritized LGBT issues. But hey, why let facts get in the way of a good story, right?

One can’t help but wonder how Harris managed to ascend to the position of vice president with such a tenuous grasp on historical facts. Was it her charisma? Her political acumen? Or perhaps Joe Biden was as drunk when he picked her?

In any case, we can always count on Harris for a good laugh. Whether it’s her unique interpretations of history or her uncanny ability to miss the mark, she never fails to entertain. So, here’s to you, Kamala Harris, the unintentional comedian of the political stage. Your performances, though often cringe-worthy, are never dull.

I knew red wine was good for something.

Discover the world of PJ Media in its entirety with a premium subscription. As a VIP member, you’ll gain unrestricted access to all our insightful articles, thought-provoking commentaries, and exclusive content. Dive deep into the stories that matter to you, engage with our community, and be part of the conversations shaping our world. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to enjoy a whopping 50% off your subscription. Don’t just skim the surface, read EVERYTHING. Elevate your reading experience and become a PJMedia VIP today!