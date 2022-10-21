Judge Dorow Has Allowed Darrell Brooks to Abuse Her and the Country With His Antics

Judge Jennifer Dorow has a problem. For several weeks now, the people of Waukesha, Wisc., and the United States have been dragged through a plodding and frustrating example of why people with personality disorders should not be allowed to defend themselves in court. Darrell Brooks, who is on video mowing down parade-goers in Waukesha at Christmas time, killing six and injuring dozens, has been allowed to make a mockery out of our criminal court system by representing himself.

Diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, Brooks was declared competent to represent himself despite repeatedly violating court rules and intentionally being disruptive, argumentative, and threatening. Judge Dorow could appoint him a lawyer at any time but has chosen not to and has, in fact, continued to stroke his ego by claiming that he is very competent and “asking good questions.”

How is this good questioning?

Witness has seen enough antics from Waukesha killer pic.twitter.com/RJA3XIOA3E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 21, 2022

Brooks has behaved in a threatening manner toward the judge. Yet she will not do anything to stop it. Removing him to another room isn’t enough, and as was pointed out on Rekieta Law’s live stream today, the Judge leaves the room before Brooks is taken out, signaling that she is scared of him and running away. She even said out loud that he scares her. She has let this man bully her from day one, and it’s absolutely astonishing to watch.

VIDEO: This is what led to Brooks slamming the table (we hear it, we don't see it) and then the staredown. @SpectrumNews1WI #DarrellBrooks pic.twitter.com/5POLo3038B — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) October 21, 2022

Dorow could end this in one of two ways; declare Brooks incompetent and appoint him a lawyer or forfeit Brooks’ right to call more witnesses and move to closing arguments. Allowing him to continue this behavior should be criminal. Dorow should resign if she cannot make this very easy and clear decision to put us all out of our misery and end this farce.

Darrell Brooks is an unrepentant murderer who has used his right to defend himself to make a circus out of our justice system. It should not be allowed. He has gone way over the line of what is appropriate in a courtroom. It is beyond time for Dorow to do her job and make this injustice stop.

I have covered stories of parents in family court who have been jailed for far less than what Brooks is getting away with. It’s inexplicable. Brooks has a history of abusing women, and he is abusing Judge Dorow in front of the world. But this is the one woman who has the tools to stop this abuser in his tracks, yet she refuses to do it. Why?

ADA Wittchow was on fire! When #DarrellBrooks started screaming bc he didn't like the fact Wittchow was calling him out, Wittchow calming said "I'm not finished." Brooks again shows us he has a violent temper.#DarrellBrooksTrialpic.twitter.com/ndOkuyEv5p — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) October 21, 2022

There is no other outcome for Brooks than life in prison. He will get a guilty verdict, and he will go to jail. Continuing this sham is absolutely a travesty for the victims and those affected by the murders and the whole country that is losing faith in our justice system. Please, Judge Dorow, put on your big girl pants and bring the hammer down. Stop threatening and do it.