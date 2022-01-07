Tucker Carlson Takes Ted Cruz to the Woodshed for His J6 'Terrorists' Remark: 'That's a Lie!'

Tucker Carlson does not mince words. He was on fire on Thursday night as he raked Senator Ted Cruz over the coals for his stupid remarks about the January 6th riot at the Capitol. Cruz called the rioters “terrorists,” not once, but twice. Tucker wasn’t having it.

“You called this a terror attack when by no definition was this a terror attack,” Tucker said. “That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose. I’m wondering why you did.”

Cruz responded saying, “The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly, dumb.” Tucker interrupted him, shouting, “Woah, woah, woah! I don’t buy that! I’ve known you a long time, since before you went to the Senate. You were a Supreme Court contender. You take words as seriously as any man who has ever served in the Senate.” he said. “I don’t believe that you used that accidentally. I just don’t.”

Cruz attempted to split hairs and claim that he was only talking about people who assaulted police officers. Tucker didn’t let that slide either. “What you just said doesn’t make sense. If someone assaults a cop they should go to jail, we both agree on that. But he’s still not a terrorist! How many people have been charged with terrorism on January 6th?”

The answer to that is zero. No one has been charged with terrorism because nothing that day fit the legal definition of terrorism. Cruz had no business using an inflammatory word like that to play into the hands of Democrats’ nasty talking points. What everyone should be focused on is the fact that so many detainees are still sitting in prison without trial dates twelve months later without access to their lawyers. THAT’s what our senators should be angry about right now, not carrying water for the Democrats and giving them fuel for their stupid fake fires.

Tucker also brought up Ray Epps, the man who is seen on video during the January 6th event urging the crowd to break the law. Epps was on the FBI’s most-wanted list and then disappeared without ever being arrested. “I think that is a very good question,” said Cruz. “For him to appear on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and then come off it certainly suggests he was working for the FBI.” He told Tucker that the FBI will not answer questions about Epps.

Cruz also said he’s attempting to find out why the detainees are in solitary confinement and being kept from communicating with their lawyers and families as reported here in an exclusive interview with prisoner Jacob Lang.

As for using the word “terrorist,” Cruz said sheepishly, “It was a mistake to use that word yesterday because the Democrats and the corporate media have so politicized it…they want to paint us as Nazis.” Well, Cruz should thank himself for that since he’s so willing to use their slurs in relation to January 6th. Badly done, Ted.