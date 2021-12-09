Trump Was Right: UV Light 'Disinfectant' Injected Into the Body Shows Promise in COVID Patients

You’re not going to believe this, but you now have more ammunition against the idiots running around saying Trump told people to inject themselves with bleach. He never did that. What he did do was inartfully try to describe a new technology that relies on UV light to be injected through a catheter into parts of the body (like the lungs) where the light can act as a “disinfectant” and kill viruses.

Scott Adams, who has been railing against the fake news bleach hoax since it happened, wrote, “These guys injected a disinfectant into sick COVID patients! UV light was the disinfectant, injected via a light catheter. Trump was right.”

These guys injected a disinfectant into sick COVID patients! UV light was the disinfectant, injected via a light catheter. Trump was right. Aytu BioScience Announces Completion of Healight(TM) Safety Study in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients | BioSpace https://t.co/KYA57o0CEq — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 4, 2021

A safety study was completed in December of 2020 by Aytu BioScience for its trademarked technology called Healight. The study was for investigative purposes prior to being submitted to the FDA for approval and publication. The results of the study, which claimed positive results, were then published in May of last year, but the 24-hour all-panic-all-the-time media didn’t cover it. Bloomberg did and a few other industry magazines.

This single center, U.S.-based study evaluated the safety and proof of principle of the Healight device in newly intubated critically ill patients on mechanical ventilation diagnosed with COVID-19….The Healight technology platform employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel respiratory tract device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology’s significant impact on reducing a wide range of viral and bacterial loads, including the coronavirus HCoV-229E, which is associated with the common cold. Recently published pre-clinical data have been the basis of discussions with the FDA for a path to enable human use for the potential treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in intubated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

What this proves is very significant. President Trump has been maligned and defamed for more than a year based on the lie that the “disinfectant” he mentioned during a COVID press conference was bleach. The fake news did that. They turned the word “disinfectant” into bleach before our very eyes and hardly anyone noticed.

Here’s the transcript of what the president actually said and how a reporter then twisted it.

Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it`s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn`t been checked, but you`re going to check it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you`re going to test that too. Sounds interesting…And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you`re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.

He never said bleach and was very clearly talking about this new technology that Aytu BioScience is working on. It wasn’t until a CNN reporter substituted the word “bleach” for disinfectant in a question that the “Trump said inject yourself with bleach” hoax took form. The media reporting on this has been criminal. They have ginned up so much hatred and misinformation it’s negligent. Check out what Brian Williams said on MSNBC after Trump’s very logical musings.

Those words about inserting UV light into the human body, about injecting disinfectant into the human body established a new benchmark of sorts in the history of public utterances by our president in that house. And consider for a moment the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic with over 50,000 dead His words were greeted with revulsion and downright anger on the part of health care professionals. His words caused a spike in calls to poison control, and to a lesser degree, launched a thousand jokes and memes that continue tonight. And it`s clear this one will stay with him forever.

Will it, Brian? Not if we have anything to say about it. You and all your Jim Acosta-wannabes were wrong. The UV light tech is real tech. It’s being studied. It may provide hope for a lot of people and you and your network and all the fake news media vomited your Trump Derangement Syndrome all over a company trying to break scientific ground. Nice work.

Maybe the tech will work and save lots of lives, or maybe it won’t and we will be back to square one, but for sure it’s an honest attempt to solve the pandemic and our mainstream press denigrated it as “injecting bleach” and poisoning people. They truly are the enemy of the people and science, apparently.

Here's the full transcript of Trump's comments about "injecting a disinfectant" inside the body. Note his references to light at the start and the end are typically edited out for the Fake News clips you have seen. Removing them changes the meaning. pic.twitter.com/Vut07tU9CA — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 5, 2021

As usual, the fake news has lied to the American people again and we here at PJ Media are here to expose those lies on a daily basis.