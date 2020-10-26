News & Politics

Who Says White Guys Can't Dance? James O'Keefe Teases Bombshell in 'Thriller' Video

By Megan Fox Oct 26, 2020 9:05 AM ET
(Twitter screenshot @JamesOkeefeIII)

James O’Keefe is busting out all his moves for the 2020 election. Promising to thrill us all this week with a new undercover video, O’Keefe took to YouTube to recreate his version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” I can’t be the only one who was really surprised by his dance skills. O’Keefe hasn’t been this fun since he dressed up as a pimp to take down Democrat scam organization ACORN.

WATCH:

Aren’t you glad you’re on the fun side?

 

 

