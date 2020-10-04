VIDEO: Joy Villa Says 'White Supremacists Never Stopped Me. White BLM Activists and Hollywood' Tried

Joy Villa, singer, songwriter, and author, left the stage at the WalkAway “Unsilent March” on Washington D.C. to lead a prayer vigil outside of Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday night. President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus at the nation’s top military hospital.

PJ Media was on the scene and got to talk with Villa about the march, her thoughts on Trump’s recovery, and on Hollywood discrimination against conservatives.

