The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 33: Your Brain on Porn

This week’s episode is a truly interesting talk with Gary Wilson, founder of Your Brain on Porn, a clearinghouse for information and science on the negative effects of pornography on the brain. When Wilson discovered that pornography has devastating effects on men like erectile dysfunction and addiction he began speaking out publicly about it including a Ted Talk that collected more than 13 million views.

But when his ideas began to gain popularity, the pornography industry and those connected to it turned vicious and Wilson found himself the victim of a targeted campaign of harassment. Tune in to hear about his legal battle against sexologist Nicole Prause who made it her mission to silence and censor him and his colleagues.