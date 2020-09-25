News & Politics

Ron Paul Hospitalized After Suffering On-Air Medical Emergency

By Megan Fox Sep 25, 2020 2:21 PM EST
Libertarian former Texas Congressman Ron Paul was hospitalized on Friday after suffering what appeared to be a stroke or similar medical event while he was on the air recording his show “The Liberty Report.” Out of respect for Paul and his family, we will not post the video here.

Well-wishes are pouring in on Twitter, where Ron Paul is trending.

Dr. Ron Paul, an obstetrician, ran for president twice and has been an outspoken voice for civil liberties for many years. This story is developing. Check back for updates.

 

