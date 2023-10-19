Biden Word Salad Casts Doubt About Whether He Even Knows What’s Going On

“Can you talk about the impact of meeting survivors and the first responders?” a reporter asked.

“That’s all personal. Look, I — I spent an hour and a half, about, with 17 or 18 before — I spent with them and — I don’t know how to say this,” he before slowly trying to piece together a response that made some sense and failing.

“Virtually every… mass shooting… every… circumstance where… a large number of people have been victimized and lost… I’ve spoken with them,” Biden continued. “I learned a long time ago, which you’ve all learned in your life as well… when someone is going through something… that is beyond their comprehension… that they never thought they’d have to go through… if they see someone who they think understands or maybe been through something — not the same, but similar — it gives them some sense of hope.”

What does all that mean? I’m not even sure Biden knew what he was trying to say, but he continued, digging himself deeper into a word salad. He appears to be confused about what he’s talking about. He was supposed to be talking about the ongoing war in Israel. This wasn’t a small mass shooting event. Frankly, it appears to me as if his mind wandered and he didn’t realize he wasn’t talking about Israel anymore. In fact, the further he goes into his spiel, the more it becomes clear that he doesn’t seem to understand the difference between them.

“And I always get criticized sometimes by my staff because when I go to these events, I stay for three or four hours and answer all their questions. But it matters. It matters a lot,” Biden continued. “And — and, look, I’m talking — some of you have gone through a hell of a lot more than I’ve gone through… and a lot more than other people have gone through… and you understand.”

Again, Joe Biden has certainly made a point to visit the victims of mass shootings that fit the narrative the White House wants to push, but what’s happening in Israel isn’t the same as a lone gunman on a suicide mission. This was a carefully planned multi-front attack that launched a war.

I don’t think Biden realizes what he’s talking about here.

“So, it’s just — it’s just a — people are looking for just something to grab… something… that gives them some sense — sense of hope. And that’s — if I can do a little bit of that, then it’s… you know, it’s worth doing… It was done for me, so —”

Joe Biden addresses reporters in very broken sentences: "Virtually every mass shooting every circumstance where large number of people have been victimized and lost, I spoke to them… I learned a long time ago, but you all learned in your life as well when someone's going… pic.twitter.com/WBT5wrHjbN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

It sure sounds like Joe Biden doesn’t even know what he’s talking about here, which is scary, but at the very least, he doesn’t look or sound well, and it’s amazing he was allowed to continue speaking for so long without his handlers whisking him away.