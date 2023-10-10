Days Later, Barack Obama FINALLY Condemns Attack on Israel

Following Hamas’s attack on Israel that left hundreds dead, thousands more injured, and many kidnapped, statements flooded in from world leaders and politicians, including past presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush, condemning the attack.

Advertisement

Curiously missing from the list of past presidents with something to say about the situation was Barack Obama. It wasn’t particularly surprising that Obama, whose tenure in the White House was notorious for being pro-Iran and anti-Israel, hadn’t said anything. Naturally, there was a flood of criticism for his silence.

Obama’s PR machine eventually realized that silence wasn’t the best approach, because he FINALLY released a statement Monday night — nearly three days after the initial attack.

“All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas,” Obama said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) just after 5 p.m. Eastern Time. “As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Related: The Time of Democrat Appeasement of Iran Must End

It’s hard to believe that it took this long for Obama to release a statement, but there are really no surprises here. Obama often claimed to have Israel’s back during his presidency, only to stab our ally in the back later on. The above statement tries hard to appear supportive of Israel and critical of Hamas. However, considering Barack Obama’s record in relation to Israel and anti-Semitism, the last bit about peace for Israelis and Palestinians sounds like a dog whistle for blaming Israel for the ongoing war.

Advertisement

Even before Obama took office, there were concerns about his attitude toward Israel and the Jewish people, due to the fact that he spent two decades in the congregation of the notorious anti-Semite Jeremiah Wright. During his presidency, he appointed various people with controversial views on Israel to his administration and diverted from longstanding U.S. policy with regard to the Jewish state. He even disclosed Israel’s top-secret nuclear program and refused to veto an anti-Israel U.N. resolution.

In short, Obama’s history with Israel certainly explained his three-day silence after the initial attack. It also gives me no reason to believe that he genuinely supports Israel in this situation.