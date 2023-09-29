This May Prove the $260K Wires From China Were for Joe Biden

As PJ Media reported earlier this week, subpoenaed bank records show that Hunter Biden received wire transfers totaling $260,000 from communist China in the late summer of 2019. What made these wire transfers particularly interesting was that they listed Joe Biden’s Delaware residence as the beneficiary address for the funds.

A beneficiary address can either be the address listed on the recipient’s account or the address provided by the person sending the wire. The wire records do not clearly indicate who provided the address in question.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said earlier this week. “We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for president.”

Here’s where things get interesting. It is true that Hunter spent time living in his daddy’s house off and on between 2017 and 2019. That makes it conceivable that he was living there at the time of the wire transfers, thus offering a simple explanation for why Hunter Biden would have had the wires sent there: that’s where he happened to be living at the time.

But it turns out, Hunter wasn’t living there when the wire transfers were made.

How do we know? Well, for starters, Hunter Biden was married and living in California with his new wife at the time. He said as much in his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, and his proposed guilty plea indicates he was in California at the time as well:

After numerous programs and trips to rehab, [Hunter] Biden got sober in May 2019, the same month he married his current wife. He has remained sober since. Biden remained in California and spent much of Summer 2019 painting and developing plans for his memoir, which he began working on through the fall and into the winter.

Once again, proponents of the narrative that there is “no evidence” that Joe Biden was involved in or benefited from Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings — that relied on his influence — are going to have a hard time coming up with an explanation why Joe Biden would be receiving $260,000 from China when Hunter Biden wasn’t living in his home.