Biden’s Laughable Response to the Impeachment Inquiry

Joe Biden finally decided to speak out about the impeachment inquiry House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday, and it is quite telling.

“Well, I tell you what, I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me. And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government,” he said.

Now that’s a laugh. How dare he try to flip the script when the left was talking about impeaching Trump before he even became the Republican nominee?

“Could Trump Be Impeached Shortly After He Takes Office?” asked Politico in a headline on April 17, 2016.

Of course, it was all academic at that point, Hillary Clinton was almost universally predicted to win that election, but when Trump emerged as the victor, the left freaked out and there were reports of protests nationwide following his victory, calling for his impeachment.

Impeachment remained a constant theme in the liberal media, even before Trump took office.

The New York Intelligencer published an article titled “The Case for Donald Trump’s Impeachability,” on Dec. 20, 2016.

“Democrats Are Paving the Way to Impeach Donald Trump,” declared Vanity Fair on Dec. 15, 2016.

But, you know, it’s Republicans who are obsessed with impeachment. Sure.

And, of course, less than 20 minutes after President Donald Trump was sworn in, the Washington Post declared that the campaign to impeach President Trump had already begun. Make no mistake about it, the Democrats, completely beholden to radical left activists, were always going to impeach Trump the moment they had a chance to. The problem was that Democrats didn’t have a majority in the House, but that didn’t stop some of them from floating impeaching Trump during his presidency. And just as soon as Democrats won back control of the House, they went into gear, desperately seeking something, no matter how weak, as a basis for impeaching the president.

So, when Biden says “they just knew they wanted to impeach me,” I can’t help but laugh. I get that he’s saying what his handlers are telling him to say, but maybe that wasn’t the best line.

Of course, Biden had more to say on the matter, and he did his best to pretend to be unfazed by the whole thing. “So look, look, I got a job to do. Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day.”

But make no mistake about it: Republicans have the receipts, Americans are already convinced Biden accepted bribes, this impeachment is bad news for Biden, and the White House is terrified.