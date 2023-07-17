Biden Got a Huge Donation from Jeffrey Epstein Associate

According to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, a billionaire associated with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein contributed nearly $700,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign earlier this year.

The individual in question is Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn. Hoffman visited not only Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands but also Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse back in 2014.

On April 26, 2023, Hoffman made a donation of $699,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and its state affiliates. Hoffman also made two donations of $3,300 to Biden For President, one for the primary campaign and one for the general. Hoffman has also funded the Senate campaigns of Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, who are both seeking to replace Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate, as well as other Democrat candidates and Democratic Party committees.

According to the New York Post, Hoffman visited Epstein’s island several years after Epstein’s guilty plea in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 18-months in prison. The Wall Street Journal reported that Hoffman also hosted Epstein at a fundraising dinner attended by technology industry executives in California in 2015.

Related: Did Biden Attend Gun Control Summit So Taxpayers Could Foot the Bill for His Fundraiser?

“In 2020 Hoffman was an active bundler for Biden’s presidential campaign, raising money on his behalf, while also putting millions of dollars into super PACs backing Biden’s candidacy for the White House,” Slate recently reported. “According to Fortune, Hoffman spent $7 million on pro-Biden super PACs and ads opposing Trump. […] Already, Hoffman has announced that he will host fundraising events for the president’s bid for 2024. ‘They know they can rely on us,’ a Hoffman adviser said of the White House, to CNBC.”

Isn’t that nice?

Hoffman has reportedly been a top fundraiser for Joe Biden for several years. Jeffrey Esptein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. Clearly, Democrats couldn’t care less about Hoffman’s shady connections — and don’t expect them ever to feel enough shame to return those donations, either. Remember, this is the same party that advocates for children to have their bodies and genitals mutilated and defends pornography being available to them at school libraries. For them, the money is green no matter who it came from. In fact, Biden hasn’t just accepted Hoffman’s money, he attended a fundraiser hosted by the man back in June.