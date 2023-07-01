Is Joe Biden Doomed?

In the weeks since Joe Biden announced his intention to run once again for president, one would think that the voters of his party would rally behind him, seeing as he’s the de facto nominee. Yet, that doesn’t appear to be the case at all. If anything, the past few weeks have continued to prove just how weak he really is — and that could doom the Democratic Party next year.

In light of the Biden administration’s partisan prosecution of Donald Trump, Republican voters have rallied behind the former president. But nothing Biden has done has succeeded in boosting his approval ratings. Nor has he been able to eliminate the threat posed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose vanity campaign still manages to get double-digit support from Democrat primary voters.

“President Biden’s disapproval rating has ticked up to include a slim majority of voters, according to a poll. In an Emerson College poll released Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, up 2 percentage points from April. Just 41 percent of voters approved of Biden’s job as president, which is consistent with the April poll,” reports The Hill. “The poll also found that 73 percent of Democratic primary voters would vote for Biden, which is much higher compared to his Democratic primary challengers. Only 15 percent of voters said they would vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 3 percent would vote for Marianne Williamson.”

When Biden launched his re-election campaign, the prestigious Gallup poll had his approval rating at 37% — the lowest rating of his presidency. It’s since moved up slightly, to 43%, but that is still far below the magic 50% approval rating that is widely seen as necessary to have a shot at being reelected.

Many have predicted that Biden’s weakness will ultimately result in him backing out of the election. Former GOP presidential candidate and chairman of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes, predicted Biden would not be the Democrat’s nominee next year.

“Because the economy — yeah, they can sweep the Hunter stuff away — but that has a stench out there,” Forbes explained. “So you have a poor economy, you have a president people feel is not up to the job anymore, certainly not for the next four years. So I don’t know what the scenario is going to be, but they cannot have him running in November of 2024.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson also predicted that Joe Biden would drop out.

“If Joe Biden is reelected next year and then forced to leave office during his term due to disability or death, that means Kamala Harris will become president of the United States. And nobody wants that, not even her husband,” Carlson observed in a recent episode of Tucker on Twitter. “No one will benefit if she becomes president. So logic suggests there’s going to be a change; it’s going to have to be somebody else. And whoever that person is is going to have to enter the race soon before the election after Biden drops out. Who could that person be? We don’t know.”

The Biden administration is hard at work, trying desperately not only to improve Kamala Harris’s image but also to convince people that Biden’s presidency has been good for them. Though “Bidenomics” has been used as a pejorative by the Republican Party for some time now, Biden is trying to reclaim the term, and is laughably plastering the phrase all over banners and in speeches.

Nothing seems to be working, and the likelihood that Biden won’t make it through the primary without being replaced gets stronger by the day.