Just in Time for 2024: WHO Chief Warns of Looming Disease ‘Deadlier' Than COVID

So it’s hard not to be somewhat suspicious that during a World Health Assembly forum in Geneva on Tuesday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), issued a warning of the possible emergence of another highly dangerous pathogen. Oh, and for good measure, Dr. Tedros said this new dangerous pathogen could be more deadly than COVID-19.

Tedros is hardly one who can be trusted. During the early weeks of the COVID pandemic, Tedros was notably complicit regarding China’s role in the crisis and reportedly colluded with China to cover it up.

“The end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is not the end of COVID-19 as a global health threat,” Tedros said. “The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains.”

Well, that’s… convenient.

The 2024 presidential election is underway, and multiple polls show that Joe Biden is in serious trouble and Donald Trump with as much as a seven-point lead in general election match-ups. With the COVID pandemic over, and people largely returning to normal, save for a few people desperately clinging to their face masks and social distancing, the need for extreme countermeasures has long passed.

The COVID pandemic not only served as a convenient cudgel for the media and the left against Donald Trump, who appeared to be coasting to reelection, but it was also the perfect pretext for leftists in swing states to make it “easier” for people to vote in the 2020 election by circumventing election laws.

One example involved the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which used the pretext of COVID-19 safety to allow local officials to create ballot drop boxes and engage in ballot harvesting. These new rules were implemented without following the correct process, leading to various irregularities. A judge ruled last year that these votes were cast illegally, but the damage had already been done as the margin of victory for Biden in that state was surpassed.

Despite the ruling being a vindication, it came too late to reverse the outcome, demonstrating that the Democrats achieved their desired outcome by proceeding with their actions regardless. Wisconsin wasn’t alone, of course, and many attribute the various COVID policies for making it easy for Democrats to harvest votes when they otherwise would not have been able to and creating an environment where Joe Biden, who mostly campaigned out of his basement, was somehow able to garner 81 million votes.

So once again, we have an election coming up, and things look good for Donald Trump. But various COVID-era policies have expired, and some have even been deemed illegal by the courts. With no pandemic anymore uprooting our lives, are we being conditioned to accept that another pandemic is coming soon… just in time for the next presidential election?

I hate that we even have to ask the question because I can’t say for sure that the answer is no.