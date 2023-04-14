Oops: Stephen King Outs Himself as a Transphobe

Famed novelist and radical leftist Stephen King accidentally outed himself as a transphobe while attempting to virtue signal his support of abortion on Thursday, and I can’t stop laughing.

King, who used to write really good horror novels, regurgitated the old tired trope that if men could get pregnant, there would be no restrictions on abortion.

“It has been said before, but it bears repeating: if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament,” he wrote on Twitter.

Now, King may have thought he was exposing the hypocrisy of anti-abortion arguments, which are frequently made by conservative men who will never have to face the physical and emotional toll of carrying a pregnancy to term, but he contradicted current left-wing gender ideology that claims that indeed, men can become pregnant, too. It’s quite an amusing situation, to say the least.

Of course, liberals have been using the “if men could get pregnant…” line as a rhetorical device in the abortion debate for years. In fact, men’s opinions on abortion were often quickly dismissed as irrelevant by abortion advocates for the very same reason. But that argument, which was pretty weak in the first place — it was an all-male Supreme Court that effectively legalized abortion in the Roe v. Wade case — can now no longer be used because the radical left has been poisoned by transgender ideology, which seeks to subvert everything humanity has understood about the differences between men and woman.

Was King not up to speed on the current values of the radical left, or did he instinctually rely on the fundamental truth that most people inherently recognize: that only women have the capacity to become pregnant?

King may know deep down in his heart that only women get pregnant, but left-wing experts are increasingly pushing the narrative that men can get pregnant, too. Last year, during a hearing on abortion rights before the House Judiciary Committee, a Democratic Party witness insisted that men are capable of becoming pregnant and obtaining abortions.

“Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) asked the witness, Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of Avow Texas, an abortion rights nonprofit group.

“Yes,” Arrambide replied.

This is apparently where we are. Traditionally, the left has framed abortion as a women’s rights issue, arguing that women should have bodily autonomy, even though an unborn child is a separate human being. But abortion can no longer be framed as a women’s rights issue because transgenderism has become the dominant religion of the political left. This new belief system contradicts decades of pro-abortion rhetoric.