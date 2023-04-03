Trump's Legal Team Makes Its Move Following 'Politically Motivated' Indictment

Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing former President Trump, is set to announce a major development in response to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “politically motivated” indictment against his client.

Specifically, it was reported that Tacopina planned to file a motion to dismiss all charges against Trump on Sunday.

During an interview on CNN, Joe Tacopina stated that his legal team would thoroughly examine the indictment, scrutinizing every possible issue that can be challenged.

“We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every potential issue that we will be able to challenge and will challenge. And, of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there’s no law that fits this,” Tacopina said.

The indictment against Trump remains sealed until the arraignment hearing, which is currently slated for Tuesday. Additionally, Tacopina expressed confidence in the judge’s impartiality and did not see any indication of bias.

“And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down,” Tacopina continued. “The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there’s no violation here. Yet somehow, a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried to cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn’t exist.”

He added, “This should really shake the core of what we believe our justice system should be about. It should not be weaponized to go after political opponents.”

Experts on both sides of the aisle have criticized the case against Trump.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said Bragg’s case “would be easily dismissed outside of a jurisdiction like New York, where Bragg can count on highly motivated judges and jurors,” and added that said while it may be politically popular for him to do so, the case is “legally pathetic.”

“Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels,” he added.

“I’ve been allergic to targeted prosecutions,” Harvard Law professor and famed attorney Alan Dershowitz said in an interview with Newsweek last month. “And they campaigned—both Bragg and [New York Attorney General] Letitia James—campaigned on the promise to get Trump, and then they just spent months and months and months rummaging through statutes in an effort to get him. And that’s just not the way the American legal system is supposed to operate,”