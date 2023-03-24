Where Is John Fetterman?

Last month, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) admitted himself to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for severe depression resulting from his struggle to adapt to life in the U.S. Senate, while still dealing with cognitive impairments from his May 2022 stroke. One key problem he struggles with is an auditory processing disorder, which makes it difficult for him to communicate or even understand others when they speak. Despite efforts to accommodate his impairments in the Senate, Fetterman still struggled to do his job.

Fetterman’s staff has reported that he is making good progress in his recovery and is preparing to resume his duties in the U.S. Senate. However, information about his condition has been limited, and attempts by his aides to present the impression that he is still performing his job have been questionable at best.

But the bottom line is that Fetterman has now been at Walter Reed for over a month, and there’s still no timeline for his return. So what’s going on?

According to a spokesman for the impaired senator, Fetterman is “on the road to recovery” but will continue to be absent from the Senate for a few more weeks.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement earlier this week. “However, as we have said, this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

If this update was meant to reassure us that Fetterman would be back to work at the Capitol soon, don’t be fooled. Fetterman’s aides have repeatedly been moving the goalposts on us. Earlier this month, Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, similarly told us that Fetterman was “well on his way to recovery” and would “be back soon.”

At this point, I suspect we’ll hear the same thing about Fetterman’s “progress” in a few weeks, followed by yet another one after that, and another, and another. How much longer are we going to be subjected to this ridiculous farce? Fetterman’s staff must be clueless about his actual condition (or hiding something) because their so-called “updates” have been about as informative as a Magic 8 Ball. It’s like they’re just kicking the can down the road, hoping nobody notices how little they’re actually saying, and avoiding the inevitable.

