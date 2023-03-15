James O'Keefe Makes His Move After Project Veritas

On Wednesday, James O’Keefe, the former founder and CEO of Project Veritas, announced the launch of his new media organization, named O’Keefe Media Group.

In the video, O’Keefe discussed how he had faced defamation, arrests, and raids and was ultimately removed from the organization he’d spent a significant amount of time building credibility for. Last month, O’Keefe was kicked out of Project Veritas a couple of weeks after the board suspended him.

But, as expected, O’Keefe is bouncing back and seems determined to go bigger and better in service of his original mission.

“The irony of the ACORN story is that it took a 25-year-old with a hidden camera a few days to do what billion-dollar networks and journalists could not do in a decade,” O’Keefe says in a video announcing his new business venture. “I spent 14 years creating the most effective nonprofit newsroom this country has ever seen, and in paving the way to establish citizen journalism, I have been defamed, arrested, raided, and ultimately removed from the organization I spent so much time developing credibility of.”

“I always knew they would try to ruin the reputations of those who expose them,” he continues, “the pharma giants, the three-letter government agencies, and those who I thought I could trust. But in response, we are going to build an army of investigators and exposers. They have awakened [a] sleeping giant.”

“I’m back,” declares O’Keefe, who revealed that a small, tight-knit group of “the most elite journalists in the world” remain by his side.

“Exposing corruption requires standing up to power because power hates sunlight. We are sunlight.”

O’Keefe’s new venture is called the O’Keefe Media Group, which he insists “will never be shut down.” Not only does O’Keefe own it, but anyone can pledge their support to sponsor his army of journalists by becoming a founding member.

According to the O’Keefe Media Group’s website, “In the coming months you will see this army expanding across the country, every statehouse, every city council, every school board and everywhere people are conspiring to keep themselves in power, practice favoritism, or line their pockets with tax dollars.”

It’s not surprising to see O’Keefe picking himself up and starting a new project so soon, and given the blowback Project Veritas received after ousting him and the lessons he learned from that experience, it’s safe to say that the O’Keefe Media Group is going to be bigger and better than Project Veritas.