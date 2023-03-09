Biden’s Classified Document Scandal Is Back

Biden’s classified documents scandal disappeared for a while, but it looks like it might be coming back. A whole new trove of potentially classified documents has been retrieved from Boston. Nine boxes had been moved by Biden’s lawyer Patrick Moore from Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center to Moore’s offices in Boston.

According to Fox News Digital, the National Archives “had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston,” and allegedly, the boxes had been moved there before the original trove of documents was discovered.

That’s… a very bizarre story if you ask me. Something doesn’t quite add up here.

The National Archives disclosed the number of boxes in a letter to Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), which Fox News Digital had obtained.

“When NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter from Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall, dated February 24, states.

Sadly, we’re likely past the point of the media taking an interest in this scandal, and regardless of how many classified documents were in these boxes, the scandal is likely just going to fade away without any FBI raids or criminal indictments.

Conveniently, the Archives, which has had possession of the boxes since November, has yet to review the contents and determine if there are more classified materials inside them.

I wonder why.