BREAKING: Jimmy Carter Receiving Hospice Care

By Matt Margolis 3:53 PM on February 18, 2023
Former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

“President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the statement reads. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976 in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. His presidency was plagued by a series of domestic and international crises, and he was ultimately defeated in a landslide election by Ronald Reagan.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more details as they are available. 

