BREAKING: FBI Search Underway at Biden's Delaware Beach Home

On Wednesday morning, Joe Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer revealed that the FBI is in the process of searching the president’s vacation house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Agents are reportedly hunting for additional classified documents.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bauer said in a statement. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

Bauer added, “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

Sources told Fox News that there are FBI agents on the property who will remain there until the search is done. No warrant was issued for the search.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the FBI conducted a search of the Penn Biden Center back in November—a detail previously not disclosed by the White House or the Department of Justice. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed that investigators were done searching Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home when the search is clearly ongoing.