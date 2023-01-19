REPORT: Trump to Return to Twitter Soon

Last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk restored Donald Trump’s Twitter account, sparking speculation that Trump might start tweeting again. However, the 45th president has yet to return to the platform. Trump has previously dismissed the idea of returning to Twitter, but sources close to him told NBC News that he might actually come back.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” a Republican source said. “He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”

Donald Trump is also negotiating his return to Facebook, which makes sense. But Facebook is a different kind of platform, and I’ve been saying for a long time that Trump should not go back to Twitter. Since he left office, he has built a multimedia company whose main product is the social media platform Truth Social. Truth Social was made to be an alternative to Twitter for people who want to talk freely.

In many ways, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and efforts to turn it into a free speech platform undermined the reason for Truth Social’s existence. If Trump started using Twitter again, it would make Truth Social irrelevant. Why? Because Twitter is bigger, has a wider reach, and is more politically diverse. The one thing it doesn’t have is Donald Trump. If Trump wants Truth Social to have a chance at being competitive, he won’t go anywhere.