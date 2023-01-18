News & Politics

WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Kamala Harris 'the President'

By Matt Margolis 4:21 PM on January 18, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In all seriousness, has there ever been an administration where so many people within it can’t seem to remember who the president is?

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to Kamala Harris as “President” during the daily press briefing.

“On Sunday, the President will speak about the fight to secure women’s fundamental right to reproductive health care in the face of these attacks. She will talk about what’s at stake for millions of women across the country and, most importantly, the need for Congress to codify for the protections of Roe into law.”

And… she was reading from her notes at the time.

It was originally speculated in the early days of the administration that Joe Biden was a trojan horse candidate and that Kamala would quickly be elevated to president. Not only did that never happen, but it’s also become clear that there is tension between Harris and Biden. So, why is it that so many people, Biden included, can’t seem to remember who the president is supposed to be? Do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris look alike or something? What am I missing?

