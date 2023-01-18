Even 'The View' Thinks Biden Has Handled Garage-gate Poorly

No one actually watches The View because they’re looking for intelligent commentary about the news of the day. No one has ever said, “Hey, I really wonder what the actress from Sister Act has to say about politics.”

So when the liberal ladies of The View actually criticize Democrats, it’s noteworthy. And it turns out that even they think Joe Biden has handled the classified docs scandal very poorly.

Of course, The View being The View, the hosts went to extreme lengths to differentiate Biden’s scandal from the classified documents Trump had. They think what Trump did was worse, naturally, and they misrepresented what he did and the situation surrounding the negotiations for the return of his documents. Joy Behar, who had to point out that she “loves Joe Biden,” even alluded to the bogus charge that Trump may have had nuclear secrets. Then she turned her attention to Biden.

“But it would have been helpful for Joe Biden, when it first came out, to say — and we have tape of Joe Biden saying Trump did something stupid and shouldn’t have done it and it was bad — well, he should have said, ‘Look, I know I look hypocritical in that tape, I’m sorry about that, I didn’t know about this, and know that I know it, I will do what I can to uncover this,'” Behar said.

Sunny Hostin also acknowledged Biden’s hypocrisy. “I think it would go a long way for [Biden] to also say ‘and I was careless,’ and we need to not only review these documents, we need to review the process.”

Hostin even criticized the way the information has come out. “At first it was 10 documents, in one place, and then there were some — just a few more — in another place, and now there were four different occasions where documents were found.”

ARE BIDEN DOCUMENTS A RISK TO NATIONAL SECURITY? After more documents were found at Pres. Biden's home from his time as vice president, #TheView panel weighs in on Democrats speaking out and question how the documents should have been handled. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/EtrFxaUHsB — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2023

When even the women on The View can’t deny that the White House is handling this scandal poorly, you know it’s worse than they’re willing to admit.