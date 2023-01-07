The 'Insurrection' the Left Wants You to Forget

The Democratic Party’s shameless obsession with January 6 is likely not going to end soon. But in addition to their never shutting up about it, they also can’t help lying about the facts. They’ll tell you that Capitol police were killed during the riot, which is not true, and they repeatedly call it an “insurrection,” which it was not.

But, according to Democrats, when protesters enter a federal building, it’s an insurrection. Okay, well, if that’s the case, then why don’t they ever talk about Oct. 14, 2021, when a mob of climate activists chanted obscenities as they broke into and vandalized the Department of Interior building and attacked police?

“Multiple injuries were sustained by security personnel, and one officer has been transported to a nearby hospital. Medics representing both the Department and the protesters were present,” Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in a statement.

“Interior Department leadership believes strongly in respecting and upholding the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Centering the voices of lawful protesters is and will continue to be an important foundation of our democracy,” her statement continued. “It is also our obligation to keep everyone safe. We will continue to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation while honoring first amendment rights.”

No condemnation of political violence was made.

Curiously, the mainstream media, which has long been united in falsely describing the J6 riot as an “insurrection,” collectively yawned at the O14 violence. The Washington Post described the incident as a “clash” between climate activists and security personnel.

Here’s video from the “insurrection.”

“Let’s go!” one protester yells while trying to climb in through the door. People cheer in support and crowd the steps as police continue to physically block the one entrance that is not locked. pic.twitter.com/aye5ydPKSa — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Climate demonstrators were attempting to occupy the Interior Department, with dozens entering the Stewart Lee Udall Main Interior Building on C Street NW. Those who remained outside clashed with police as they tried to keep the one unlocked door open. At times, protesters attempted to push past the police line,” the paper wrote. “The protesters were here for People vs. Fossil Fuels, five days of demonstrations by a coalition of groups known as Build Back Fossil Free that has included Indigenous leaders from across the country. The coalition’s name is a nod to President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda.”

So, these “insurrections” were supporting Joe Biden’s climate policy. So, by the media’s own standard, Biden incited the insurrection. There should probably be an October 14 Commission set up, and everybody who supports Joe Biden should be jailed immediately without a trial.

We know that won’t happen, and I’m sure most people probably had no idea that a mob ever burst into the Department of the Interior or that people were wounded in name of Biden’s climate agenda.