The CDC Buried a Study That Conflicted With the Left's Gun Control Narrative

The pandemic brought to light some unsettling truths about the individuals in charge of our government’s reaction to health issues in this country. Not only are they incapable of doing their jobs, but they are also susceptible to political pressure in the same way that politicians are. Before the pandemic, most of us probably assumed that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was a competent and apolitical institution. How wrong we were.

But the CDC’s bias extends far beyond pushing the “right” COVID-19 narrative, and it has established itself as a left-leaning bureaucracy masquerading as a health organization. The latest proof of this was the recent decision to remove all references to a study it had commissioned on gun control because of complaints from gun control supporters that the study undermined their preferred narrative.

According to emails obtained by The Reload, gun control advocates spent months lobbying the CDC, claiming the study’s findings about defensive gun uses made it difficult to pass new gun control regulations.

Imagine that. Do you know how you hardly ever hear stories about how a law-abiding gun owner stopped a potential mass shooting, protected his family, or saved herself from getting raped? These stories happen, but the anti-gun lobby doesn’t want you to know about them. Those stories make it hard for the anti-gun crowd to limit your ability to own a gun and protect yourself. Sadly, the CDC proved it once again doesn’t care about science or facts, just an agenda that is controlled by the left that wants to control you.