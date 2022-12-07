News & Politics

Janitors’ Union Went on Strike Outside Twitter, So Musk Gave Them the Reagan Treatment

By Matt Margolis 7:27 PM on December 07, 2022
When 20 janitors employed by Twitter to clean the social media platform’s San Francisco headquarters were fired, those that were left went on strike–and learned the hard way that was the wrong move, as Elon Musk fired them too.

Of course, some people were furious that Musk fired the employees so close to the holiday season.

“Our cleaning contractor at Twitter was told by Twitter that they are cutting the contract,” said Olga Miranda, the janitors’ union president. “So we have about 48 families out of work. And it just so happens that it’s three weeks before Christmas.”

Perhaps it was a bad idea to strike three weeks before Christmas then, no?

The California Labor Federation, which represents 1,200 California unions, condemned Musk’s move, ironically, in a tweet.

This story reminds me of when President Reagan fired over 11,000 air traffic controllers who went on strike in 1981.

