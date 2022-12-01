LOL! CNN Fired Chris Cillizza!

Chris Cillizza, the Democrat cheerleader and CNN analyst I’ve often mocked here at PJ Media, was one of several CNN employees who were fired on Thursday.

Variety first reported that Cillizza, Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, and Mary Ann Fox were among those who were cut.

Chris Cillizza is one of the CNN staffers who have been let go in the latest round of layoffs by Chris Licht, according to @bristei:https://t.co/ZWDKSjkEYs pic.twitter.com/c4KhRYsi3O — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2022

CEO Chris Licht announced impending layoffs in an internal memo on Wednesday. He said the change would be a “gut punch” to the network.

CNN boss Chris Licht informs employees in an all-staff note that layoffs are underway. Licht says those being notified today are largely paid contributors and then tomorrow CNN "will notify impacted employees." Licht will then provide an update to staff afterward. pic.twitter.com/nD0pt9Ruwj — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2022

Cillizza’s firing shocked many because of his high position with the network, but considering his penchant for horrible political analysis, it’s hard to say this wasn’t the right move.

Cillizza acknowledged the firing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.