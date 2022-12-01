News & Politics

LOL! CNN Fired Chris Cillizza!

By Matt Margolis 4:53 PM on December 01, 2022
Mark Lennihan

Chris Cillizza, the Democrat cheerleader and CNN analyst I’ve often mocked here at PJ Media, was one of several CNN employees who were fired on Thursday.

Variety first reported that Cillizza, Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, and Mary Ann Fox were among those who were cut.

CEO Chris Licht announced impending layoffs in an internal memo on Wednesday. He said the change would be a “gut punch” to the network.

Cillizza’s firing shocked many because of his high position with the network, but considering his penchant for horrible political analysis, it’s hard to say this wasn’t the right move.

Cillizza acknowledged the firing on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

