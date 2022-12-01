Did Joe Biden Just Hint That He Won't Run For Reelection?

Publicly, Joe Biden has consistently expressed an intention to run for president, though many believe the octogenarian likely won’t. Between his advanced age, cognitive decline, and horrendous poll numbers, he’s hardly a safe bet for reelection. A final decision on this is expected early next year, but the White House has strongly maintained the position that he intends to run.

But on Wednesday night, during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, Biden indicated that his running for reelection is hardly a sure thing.

After patting himself on the back for being the greatest president in history, Biden dismissed an audience member who chanted, “four more years!”

“Well, I’ll tell you what: No one has ever done as much as president as this administration is doing. Period. Period,” Biden said, prompting applause from the audience. “I am committed. And as my grandfather, Finnegan, would say, ‘That’s the Irish of it.’ Thank you all very much.”

“Four more years!” the jokester in the audience shouted.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” Biden responded.

Last year, then-Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “he is planning to run for reelection in 2024.” Biden also said at the time that as long as he is in good health, he will run. He also said that Trump being the nominee would only increase his desire to run for reelection. “Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee?” Biden asked. “That would increase the prospect of running.”

So far, the only announced GOP candidate for 2024 is Donald Trump.