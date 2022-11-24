Musk to Release Twitter Internal Discussions on Censoring Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Late on Wednesday, Elon Musk said it is “essential” to release internal communications regarding Twitter’s censoring of the New York Post exposé on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election.

Weeks before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post‘s Twitter account was suspended over its bombshell report detailing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Hunter had left the laptop unclaimed at a Delaware computer repair shop. Not only did Twitter lock out the Post’s account, it censored the story, preventing it from being shared on their platform, claiming it fell under their policy not to allow for the distribution of “hacked materials.”

A Twitter user called on Twitter CEO Elon Musk to release the details of the company’s internal discussions “in the interest of transparency,” and Musk agreed, saying such a move “is necessary to restore public trust.”

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

It wasn’t until well after the 2020 election that the mainstream media eventually conceded that the laptop was authentic.

This should get interesting. I suspect that if the communications have been destroyed by BleachBit Musk will release them.