Will the Georgia Runoff Be Moot? Here's What's Happening in Nevada

By Matt Margolis 12:31 PM on November 12, 2022
AP Photo/John Locher, File

For several days now, things have looked good for Republican Adam Laxalt’s Senate bid in Nevada — so much so that many have predicted that control of the U.S. Senate will come down to the runoff election in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

So, what’s the election in Nevada looking like right now? Laxalt has posted an update.

“Here is where we are — we are up only 862 votes,” he said on Twitter. “Multiple days in a row, the mostly mail in ballots counted continue to break in higher DEM margins than we calculated. This has narrowed our victory window. The race will come down to 20-30K Election Day Clark drop off ballots.”

“If they are GOP precincts or slightly DEM leaning then we can still win,” he continued. “If they continue to trend heavy DEM then [Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto] will overtake us. Thanks for all the prayers from millions of Nevadans and Americans who hope we can still take back the Senate and start taking our country back.”

The good news is, as we’ve seen elsewhere, Election Day dropoff votes have tended to favor the GOP. Still, without a doubt, this is going to be tight. If Laxalt wins, the GOP can still win control of the Senate. If not, Democrats will have at least a 50-vote majority.

