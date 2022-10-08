Did Raphael Warnock Just Make a Huge Blunder?

If you think the radical left isn’t threatened by Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia, this week has proved it. According to a classic October Suprise published by The Daily Beast, years ago, he paid for his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion.

The left-wing media, which loves abortion, wants you to believe this is a huge scandal. It’s not, really, it’s just a conveniently timed hit piece to damage Walker’s standing with conservative voters in Georgia. Walker didn’t do anything criminal, though he does deny the story.

As Townhall’s Matt Vespa observed, allegations are reminiscent of the Access Hollywood tape that came out weeks before the 2016 presidential election. You all remember the tape and what Trump said. “The liberal media thought this was a bombshell when everyone had made up their minds at that point, which led to the recording having zero effect on the race.”

Vespa continued, “Trump had skeletons that we all knew about, as did the Clintons. This Georgia Senate race is the same to some degree: two candidates who might not be saints.”

Indeed, so. And that’s why both camps has decided to mostly ignore the issues. Even Warnock avoided addressing the story when asked. What’s he going to say? Is it worth hitting Walker over this story and thereby opening himself up to a thorough examination of his own radical abortion positions or even his family life? Probably not.

Except then he did just that.

Mere days after The Daily Beast story broke, Warnock just launched a television ad highlighting old domestic violence allegations against Walker.

Was this really a smart move by Warnock? Was this an ad that someone with a double-digit lead over his opponent (which one recent poll claims) would launch this close to an election? It really wasn’t. This is Warnock trying to destroy a threat to his reelection by rehashing old allegations.

It also could backfire on him, as his willingness to hit his opponent over allegations could easily be used against him as well—and frankly, he’s invited Walker, the NRSC, and Republican SuperPACs to do just that.

We all know that Warnock is a radical nutjob, but he has some personal skeletons in his closet as well that likely won’t sit well with the voters.

In 2002, Warnock allegedly attempted to obstruct a police investigation into suspected child abuse at Douglas Memorial Community Church camp in Baltimore, Maryland. According to police records obtained by The Federalist, Warnock and another pastor didn’t just discourage campers and counselors from talking with law enforcement investigating the case, they also “tried to prevent a camper from directing police to another potential witness.”

Warnock himself has been accused of misconduct by his ex-wife. According to Ouleye Ndoye, Warnock ran over her foot with his car. Bodycam footage of a domestic dispute between Warnock and Ndoye was conveniently not covered by the liberal media.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” she says in the video cam footage. “I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation.”

Ndoye added, “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show,”

As I said above, Warnock essentially invited the Walker campaign, the NRSC, and Republican SuperPACs to respond with their own ads. In fact, it didn’t take them long to do just that.

Recent court filings also show that Ndoye is accusing him of not financially supporting their children.

It seems likely that Warnock’s decision to run that ad against Walker will result in more counter ads highlighting Warnock’s own domestic skeletons.