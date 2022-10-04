The Transgender Cult Expands to Child Trafficking

George Orwell realized the dangers of how the state could undermine the institution of the family. In his novel1984, the government worked to destroy families by turning children against their own parents. Today, such things are no longer limited to the world of fiction.

When we look at the state of California, we see the exact same thing happening. The radical left-wing government has made great strides in undermining the rights of parents via legislation designed to encourage children’s loyalty to the state by appeasing their whims.

In California, minors can now legally obtain abortions and undergo transgender therapy or surgery without their parent’s knowledge, thanks to two bills signed into law last year by Governor Gavin Newsom. These policies are a direct assault on parents’ rights that tears families apart and teaches children to believe that the state, not their parents, is looking out for their best interests.

Last month, Newsom signed another law, SB 107, which allows the state’s court system to take custody of a child who wants to transition and to provide those services to him or her, even if it’s against the wishes of their parents. In other words, this is state-sanctioned kidnapping — all in the name of the transgender cult.

Newsom has tried to brand this as a parental rights bill.

“Parents know what’s best for their kids, and they should be able to make decisions around the health of their children without fear,” Newsom said last month. “We must take a stand for parental choice. That is precisely why I am signing Senate Bill 107.”

But the reality is, if one or both parents object, this law protects the state and whatever adult transports them across state lines from suffering any legal consequences for their actions.

I’ve been reporting on the dangers of the transgender cult for some time now, and it seems that as bad as things get, there somehow manages to be room for them to get worse. We are now literally seeing a state government getting into the business of trafficking out-of-state kids to be mutilated.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, a pro-transgender group with ties to the local Democratic Party is exploiting gender-confused children by providing them with the service of re-homing them with “queer-friendly” guardians — which sounds like a sick and twisted euphemism for trafficking young kids — according to material posted on the group’s internal message board.

“In the event of you needing to leave your home, we can provide you with emergency housing from a supportive, Queer friendly adult. Please note that this adult will likely be white. We may not be able to provide you that housing the same night, but we anticipate that we can secure someone to take you in within 1-2 days, as we will work with other supportive adult organizations in the region to find you someone who can provide you a kind and affirming home.”

The group, called the Pride Liberation Project, lures kids away from their families with money and even offers of falsified documentation to cover their tracks. The Pride Liberation Project has a fundraising page on the ActBlue platform, which is also widely used by Democrat political candidates and liberal organizations.

Children who use these “services” are at high risk of being sex trafficked.

“It is irresponsible and reckless to the extreme to be doing this with other people’s kids,” David Gordon, the head of the Virginia Project, told The Daily Wire. “The way this operation works is nearly identical to sex trafficking. This could never be underwritten by any insurer. The chance of one of these kids ending up being sexually abused is almost certain,” he said.

Is this a bug or a feature? Considering how radical the left has become, I can’t say for sure one way or another.