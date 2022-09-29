Snopes Rated My Accurate Article About the Obama Foundation False

Since the unprecedented raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, Conservative media has been pointing out the apparent abuses of power by the Biden administration.

Trump insisted the documents the FBI was after were already declassified. In fact, there’s proof of it. It was also reported that the DOJ had requested an extra lock be installed on the door to the secure storage area because they were aware of the specific documents stored there. Trump and his legal team had been in talks with the DOJ regarding the documents.

Further evidence that the FBI’s raid was an egregious abuse was that the Obama Foundation likely did not properly secure classified documents, and yet they were never subjected to a raid. I wrote about this, citing an Obama Foundation letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from 2018. In the letter, the foundation not only acknowledged storing classified documents in an empty furniture warehouse in the suburbs of Chicago, but that the warehouse did not comply with NARA standards for the storage of such documents.

The Obama Foundation agrees to transfer up to three million three hundred thousand dollars ($3,300,000) to the National Archives Trust Fund (NATF) to support the move of classified and unclassified Obama Presidential records and artifacts from Hoffman Estates to NARA-controlled facilities that conform to the agency’s archival storage standards for such records and artifacts , and for the modification of such spaces.

Earlier this week, Snopes, the so-called “fact-checking” website, reviewed the story.

“Did Obama Foundation Store Classified Documents at Empty Furniture Warehouse?” Snopes asked.

Considering that the Obama Foundation acknowledged in writing that they were holding classified documents that weren’t being stored according to NARA standards, a “True” rating would have made sense.

But, alas, Snopes rated it “False.”

Snopes does not dispute the Obama Foundation letter cited, but claims that what my article “fail[ed] to mention is that this was an agreement in which the foundation provided funds to move documents, but did not state that the foundation had control or access to those documents.” This is false, as the previously quoted portion of the letter was indeed quoted in my article.

Snopes also claimed that “The location is an old Plunkett’s store which was shuttered in 2009, and, contrary to the claims by PJ Media, it is secured and not open to the public.”

Except I never claimed it was open to the public. The issue, which Snopes clearly chose to ignore, is whether the classified documents that were kept there were stored according to NARA standards. FBI justified the raid on Mar-a-Lago in part by saying that Trump’s home did not provide adequate security for the documents. Does Snopes really expect us to believe that a vacant furniture warehouse next door to a Walgreens and a McDonald’s is more secure than Mar-a-Lago, which is protected by the Secret Service?

As Tim Graham at Newsbusters points out, “There is no legitimate reason why Snopes would throw a ‘False’ flag at PJ Media for this story.” Indeed, to support their “False” rating, Snopes noted that “documents of previous presidents were also kept in temporary storage facilities.”

“George H.W. Bush’s papers were kept in a ‘strip mall space previously occupied by a bowling alley and a Chinese restaurant,’ for example, while Bill Clinton’s were in a former Oldsmobile dealership near his future library in Arkansas.”

Funny, that seems to prove my point. The Clinton administration didn’t raid the strip mall containing George H.W. Bush’s papers, and the Bush 43 administration didn’t raid the Oldsmobile dealership — both spaces that were most certainly less secure than Mar-a-Lago.

“Snopes, like other liberal media outlets, have a situational concern for the security of classified documents,” Tim Graham at Newsbusters observes. “They certainly didn’t have it when classified documents were flowing in and out of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.”