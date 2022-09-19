News & Politics

'I Got That!' Joe Biden Snaps At Interviewer, Downplays Historic Inflation

By Matt Margolis 1:56 PM on September 19, 2022
Twitter/@TheDemocrats

Joe Biden got a little irritated when he was asked about what he could do about inflation during an interview on 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night.

“Mr. President,” CBS correspondent Scott Pelley began, “as you know, last Tuesday, the annual inflation rate came in at 8.3%. The stock market nosedived. People are shocked by their grocery bills. What can you do better and faster?”

“Well, first of all, let’s put this in perspective,” Biden said, “Inflation rate month to month is up just an inch—hardly at all.”

Apparently, Biden thinks 8.3% is actually good news.

Pelley, to his credit, seemed a bit surprised by Biden’s lame talking point. “You’re not arguing that 8.3 [percent] is good news?”

“No, I’m not saying it is good news, but it was 8.2 or 8.2 [percent] before,” Biden replied, clearly irritated. “I mean… you’re making, make it sound like, all of a sudden, my God, it went to 8.2%.”

“It’s been the highest inflation rate, Mr.President, in 40 years,” Pelley pointed out.

“I got that!” snapped Biden. “But guess what we are? We’re in a position where for the last several months, it hasn’t spiked. It is just barely it’s been basically even.”

I can only imagine the collective groan from Biden’s handlers after that.

So we’ve gone from inflation being called “manageable” and “transitory” to it being the Republicans’ fault and Putin’s fault, and now know we’re just supposed to be glad it’s not spiking.

